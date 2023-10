The National Bank of Ukraine introduces an online service for providing information from its own Credit Register.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

With the help of this service, individuals will be able to receive information about their loans in banks in the amount of 100 minimum wages (now - UAH 617,000).

In accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine, the service is provided to individuals free of charge.

The service is available by link on the official page of the National Bank of Ukraine in the 24/7 format.

To receive the service, the user must log in using the BankID system of the NBU, that is, have an account with one of the banks participating in the system.

In response to the online request, the user will receive up-to-date information from the NBU Credit Register at the time of the request.

In particular, about:

- amount of debt and condition of fulfillment of obligations;

- the name of the creditor bank and the date of its submission of information to the NBU Credit Register.

The report can be generated and saved to a pdf file.

The NBU Credit Register provides information about loans in Ukrainian banks, including those under liquidation.

The report from the NBU Credit Register is not an official document, but this information allows you to control your finances and, if necessary, clarify the data by contacting the creditor bank.

Participants of the NBU Credit Register - banks and the Deposit Guarantee Fund - update the information monthly as of the first day of a month.

The date of the last update is indicated directly in the report generated by the user.

Using the webresourse of the NBU Credit Register, the user can also receive information from the Register of requests/applications that were processed according to his data in the NBU Credit Register.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank in 2018 created a centralized Credit Register, which accumulates information about the credit transactions of borrowers with debts of more than 100 minimum wages to one bank.

The transfer of information about debtors - individuals to the Credit Register by banks is carried out in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine, in particular the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Protection of Personal Data."

Borrowers for whom data are transferred to the Credit Register have the right to receive information about themselves from this register and, in case of disagreement with its content, require its adjustment in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Banks and Banking Activities."

