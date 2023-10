Night attack by Shaheds on south of Ukraine. Infrastructure object in Odesa Region hit

Overnight into Tuesday, October 10, the russians attacked Ukraine with Shaheds. In the Odesa Region, there is a hit in the object of the logistics infrastructure.

According to Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, during the night the russians repeatedly attacked the region with attack drones for three hours.

Air defense forces managed to destroy 23 Shaheds. However, there are hits on the logistics infrastructure.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

As the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim reported, in the Mykolaiv Region, air defense forces destroyed one attack UAV of the Shahed-136/131 type.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Tuesday, October 10, the russians attacked Ukraine with 36 Shaheds, 27 of them were shot down. The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that 27 enemy drones were destroyed in the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions.

Earlier, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the russians started using new tactics of shelling Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the russian occupiers are using less aircraft in the Tavria axis due to bad weather, and their logistics are complicated.