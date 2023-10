Attack of Hamas on Israel should speed up provision of Ukraine resources necessary for victory in war with rus

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, said that the attack of the Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip on Israel should catalyze the process of speeding up decision-making to provide Ukraine with the resources necessary to win the war with the russian federation, otherwise there will be a third world war.

Danilov wrote about this in his column of the Ukrainian Pravda online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The tragedy of Israel helps the world to finally understand what it has faced and to reassess the role and significance of Ukraine in its struggle against russia. Therefore, the events of October 7 should catalyze the processes of accelerating decision-making to provide Ukraine with the resources necessary for victory, otherwise, wars and artificially fueled conflicts will spread with the speed of a forest fire until the world plunges into the darkness of the Third World. So far, it is possible to isolate the main arsonist," Danilov is confident.

According to him, the war in Israel and Ukraine showed that the struggle is not aimed at protecting one country, the interests of which can be sacrificed under certain circumstances, but the struggle is unfolding for the West's own survival as a project that is being challenged.

