Amount of customs violations up 3 times to UAH 7.1 billion in 9M – Customs

In the first nine months of 2023, the State Customs Service detected 9,162 violations of customs rules, with the value of the objects of offenses amounting to more than UAH 7.1 billion (the value increased almost three times year over year).

This follows from a statement by the Customs, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Objects of offenses in the amount of almost UAH 613 million were seized.

In particular:

- industrial goods for UAH 444 million;

- food products for UAH 61 million;

- currency for UAH 66 million;

- vehicles UAH 42 million.

A total of 2,540 cases of violation of customs rules were directly examined by customs.

Administrative penalties in the form of fines in the amount of UAH 87 million were applied, of which UAH 54 million were charged to the State Budget.

A total of 5,018 cases of violation of customs rules for UAH 4.3 billion have been referred to the court by customs.

According to the results of the cases, the courts imposed penalties (confiscation of goods and fines) in the amount of more than UAH 1.7 billion (confiscation – UAH 906 million, fines – UAH 824 million).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the first eight months of 2023, a total of 8,110 violations of customs rules were detected, with the value of the objects of the offenses amounting to more than UAH 6.7 billion.