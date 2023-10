The activities of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, have the most negative effect on the attitude of the population of Ukraine towards the current government and personally towards the President.

This is evidenced by the data of a sociological study conducted and published by the Sociopolis company.

According to the research, 36.4% of respondents believe that Danylo Hetmantsev is lowering the government's rating. In second place, after Hetmantsev, comes Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a much smaller "negative influence" - 13.6%.

At the same time, 31.7% of respondents believe that it is Danylo Hetmantsev who has the most significant influence on the management of Ukraine's economy. And 43.9% believe that it is he who currently has the greatest real influence on the management of the tax and customs spheres of Ukraine. It is noteworthy that even Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is in second place here with a much lower percentage of 25.1%.

In addition, among the representatives of the authorities influencing the economic bloc, Danylo Hetmantsev's anti-rating turned out to be the highest -28.8%, followed by the heads of state bodies whose activities are supervised by Hetmantsev - acting Head of the State Customs Service Serhii Zviahintsev with an anti-rating of -17.3% and acting Tetyana Kiriyenko of the State Tax Service -12.6%.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy +57.5% and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal +16.1% have the highest positive rating.

The public opinion poll titled Assessment Of The Socio-Economic Status Of Ukraine's Population (Beginning Of October 2023) was conducted by the Sociopolis survey company from October 3 to 7, 2023 (field stage) by order of the Public Organization, Public Action Initiative.

The object of the survey is registered residents of Ukraine over the age of 18, with the exception of residents of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, certain districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, and other temporarily occupied territories, where there was no mobile communication of Ukrainian operators at the time of the survey. Residents of Ukraine who were outside of Ukraine at the time of the survey were not included in the studied general population (object of the study).

The sample size is 1,201 respondents.