The government of the aggressor country, russia, is moving to withdraw the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

This follows from a statement by analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to analysts of the institute with reference to Reuters, the leadership of the State Duma of russia issued a directive to the Duma's committee on international affairs with the task of considering the possibility of russia withdrawing the ratification of the treaty by October 18.

Russian President Vladimir Putin first expressed his opinion on the possibility of canceling the ratification of the treaty on October 5.

ISW analysts have previously suggested that the Kremlin is using nuclear rhetoric to influence the United States and its allies and encourage them to pressure Ukraine into negotiations. However, it is important to note that the probability of russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine remains small.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June, russian dictator Vladimir Putin, accused of war crimes, suggested that the aggressor country, russia, could attack third countries if the F-16 fighter jets transferred to Ukraine were based on their territory.

On October 6, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the international community and the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should provide for the preventive use of nuclear weapons in the event of a risk of russia using this type of weapon.

On May 24, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that russia would not strike with nuclear weapons in the event of the entry of the Armed Forces into Crimea.