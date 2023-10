Human Rights Watch has named the calls for a siege of the Gaza Strip a war crime, as Human Rights Watch in Israel and Palestine sees war crimes on both sides and condemned the actions of Hamas and the IDF.

This is stated on the website of the organization.

Human Rights Watch Israel Director Omar Shakir called Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's comments "not cautious" and accused Israel of using the hunger strike as a "means of war." Shakir highlighted the severe risks to the 2.2 million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, which is under a long Israeli blockade, and called on the International Criminal Court to look into the situation.

In findings posted on the Human Rights Watch website, Shakir also condemned Hamas attacks on Israeli civilian settlements, stressing that "deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate attacks, and the capture of civilians are also considered war crimes under international humanitarian law."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had entered into a long war.

On October 8, the United States prepared a package of military aid to Israel, whose authorities asked Washington for help.

On October 9, it became known that Israel asked the US for guided bombs and air defense systems.