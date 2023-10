Overnight into October 10, the russians attacked Ukraine with 36 Shaheds; 27 of them were shot down.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

"Overnight into October 10, the russian occupation forces attacked the south of Ukraine with 36 attack UAVs of the Shahed type. The launches were carried out from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea)," the message reads.

It is reported that 27 enemy drones were destroyed within the Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Kherson Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the South Operational Command of the AFU stated that the russians started using new tactics of shelling Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the russian occupiers are using fewer aircraft in the Tavriiskyi Axis due to bad weather, and their logistics are complicated.

For the second day in a row, the activity of russian aviation and artillery has been falling. So, during the past day, the occupiers carried out eight airstrikes and carried out 455 shelling cases.

At the same time, the invaders continue their assaults on the Avdiyivka and Marinka Axes, where they carried out about 15 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Avdiyivka, Novomykhailivka, and Mariyinka.

In total, 18 combat clashes were recorded in the Tavria direction during the day. The Ukrainian military continues the offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis. They have another success west of Verbove.