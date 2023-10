On October 9, the Ukrainian military advanced near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in the Donetsk Region and near Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The official representative of the General Staff of Ukraine and the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group/Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, reported on the partial success of the Ukrainian troops on various axes. In particular, according to him, Ukrainian troops achieved significant victories in the area of Verbove (located 18 kilometers southeast of Orikhiv), as well as near Klishchiyivka (5 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut) and Andriyivka (10 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut).

On the other hand, the russian military points to the deterioration of visibility due to rains in southern Ukraine, which interferes with the operations of both russian and Ukrainian reconnaissance drones. One russian military official says the ground has become muddy, hindering the movement of vehicles. In contrast, another says the soil has not yet soaked enough to impede the movement of heavy equipment.

It is also worth noting that russian forces have begun limited offensive operations south of Huliaipole and may have changed the structure of the Southern Group of Forces.

In addition, on October 9, russian troops conducted a limited and unsuccessful offensive operation in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Shtupun reported that Ukrainian troops repelled the russian offensive north of Novoprokopivka. One of the military observers from Ukraine reported that the russian 1152nd and 1441st Motorized Rifle Regiments defending this line suffered heavy losses after intense fighting and were replaced by the 1429th and 1430th Motorized Rifle Regiments.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, October 10, the russians attacked Ukraine with 36 Shaheds, 27 of which were shot down. The command of the Air Forces of the AFU announced that 27 enemy drones were destroyed in the Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Kherson Regions.