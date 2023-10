In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a batch of rare multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) 9К55 Grad-1 created in the USSR for marine infantry units was noticed.

This was reported by representatives of the Atesh partisan movement on their Telegram channel.

According to partisans, the day before, a train with open-type freight cars with the Grad-1 MLRS arrived in Yevpatoria from russia.

Later, the unloading of combat vehicles and their preparation for further transportation to the front line was discovered.

It is noted that the production of MLRS Grad-1 began from 1976 and in total no more than 600 copies were made.

Atesh believes that sending such systems to the front line indicates high losses of Russian troops in MLRS of newer types.

Note that according to The Military Balance of 2016, there were 420 Grad-1 MLRSs in the storage of the armed forces of the russian federation.

Also, such systems are in service with Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first half of September, partisans from the Atesh movement showed the location of the concentration of helicopters of the invaders in the Crimea.

And in August, members of the underground helped strike at the russian training camp in the occupied part of the Kherson Region.