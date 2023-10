The High Anti-Corruption Court has found the former head of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan guilty of illegally receiving compensation for rental housing, but exempted from punishment due to the expired statute of limitations.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that to the former member of the Verkhovna Rada, ex-head of the Accounting Chamber, the court imposed a punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for 2 years with a fine of UAH 10,200 and a ban on holding certain positions.

However, Patskan was immediately released from punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

"By decision of the court, Patskan must reimburse UAH 127,400 received compensation for accommodation and pay UAH 7,850 for examinations. The court also upheld bail of UAH 49,620," it was said.

The decision was made by the High Anti-Corruption Court judges Serhii Moisak, Olha Salandiak and Oksana Oliinyk.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center noted that the SACPO prosecutor Vitalii Korzun asked the court to impose a sentence of 4 years in prison with a ban on the right to hold certain positions for a term of 3 years (after serving the sentence) and a fine of UAH 17,000.

"The accusation referred to Part 2 of Article 364, the statute of limitations for which is 10 years. Probably, the court changed its qualifications to Part 1 of Article 364, which is a non-burdensome crime. The motives of the court will become known from the full text of the decision," the Anti-Corruption Action Center said.

The prosecution and defense have 30 days to appeal the verdict to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, detectives and prosecutors found that Patskan, being a member of the Verkhovna Rada, from September 2017 to March 2018, received UAH 117,000 in compensation for housing, despite the presence of his own apartment in the capital.