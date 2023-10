Russia to spend RUB 46 billion on preparing new generations for war - President’s Office

The aggressor state russia will spend RUB 46 billion on spreading propaganda and preparing new generations for war under the guise of so-called "patriotic education," while in 2022 it directed RUB 11.4 billion for this. The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak wrote this on his Telegram channel on Monday, October 9.

Yermak noted that russia is going to brainwash children and prepare them for war with its propaganda, calling it "patriotic education of russians."

Last year, RUB 11.4 billion was allocated from the budget of the russian federation for "patriotic education."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, propaganda of the aggressor state of the russian federation is imposed upon schoolchildren through school supplies and comics about killers.

In September, the russian occupiers brought more than 750,000 books of russian propaganda to the territory of the Luhansk Region.

Despite this, interest in propaganda is falling in the russian federation itself. Every third russian stopped watching TV.