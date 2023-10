Five girls and four boys returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Region to the territory controlled by Ukraine. The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Facebook on Monday, October 9.

"I have good news. Ukraine managed to return children who were in the temporarily occupied territories... From now on, five girls and four boys will live in comfortable conditions and psychological safety. The age of children is from 5 to 14 years," wrote Prokudin.

According to him, Save Ukraine managed to return the children with the support of the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights and the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. In total, since the beginning of 2023, 121 children from the Kherson Region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, Ukraine managed to return 11 children after illegal deportation by the russian invaders.

In July, Ukraine returned from captivity of the aggressor state of russia two children, 45 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and two civilians.

On August 21, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that Ukraine returned more than 2,500 defenders from russian captivity.