NATO should have no place for fatigue from war in Ukraine - Prime Minister of Denmark

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged the North Atlantic Alliance not to succumb to the fatigue of the war in Ukraine.

European Pravda reports this with reference to The Guardian.

"Brave Ukrainian men and women are fighting on the battlefield. They are the face of right against wrong, of good against evil. We must be with Ukraine to the bitter end. None of us can claim war fatigue while Ukraine continues its tireless fight,” Frederiksen said at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen.

In her speech, Frederiksen said that russian president vladimir putin miscalculated, thinking that the words of support for Ukraine from NATO will remain only words.

"Ukrainian soldiers are fighting with our weapons, our tanks, our missiles, and soon Ukraine will also fly our F-16s," she said.

Frederiksen also called on representatives of other NATO countries to expand the coalition, which supplies fighter jets and conducts the necessary training of Ukrainian pilots.

Recall that earlier Denmark allocated Ukraine a record package of military assistance for almost DKK 6 billion.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden assured Ukraine of continued support of NATO and G7 allies.