The first railway safety marshals have started work at the station complexes and in the trains of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These are employees of the departmental paramilitary security of the company, whose main task is to monitor the security situation in passenger transportation and respond in a timely manner in case of need. Unlike their colleagues, guards, who work at railway facilities in official uniform with all insignia, marshals work not publicly. Therefore, neither decent citizens nor criminals know about the catchers of offenders," the message reads.

According to the report, the first marshals of Ukrzaliznytsia started their work in September, in particular, they work on one of the popular western routes, which currently needs more attention to guarantee the safety of passengers.

"This is a widespread model of the work of security units on aviation routes. Our marshals, who are incognito on trains and at stations, have the task of assessing risks and promptly reacting to threats that may arise during passenger travel. Also, they are all specially trained specialists," Yevhen Liashchenko, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia, said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since June 30, Ukrzaliznytsia resumed escorting passenger trains by military security.