Humerus fossil of 15-mln-year-old herbivore to be displayed in China's Inner Mongolia

Staff members check a fossilized piece of a humerus belonging to a Platybelodon in Sonid Left Banner of Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua.

A fossilized piece of a humerus belonging to a Platybelodon, a large herbivore related to the elephant, is about to be exhibited in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The well-preserved fossil, measuring about 65 centimeters in length and about 25 centimeters in width, was discovered and excavated in early September from the strata of the Middle Miocene Epoch – about 15 million years ago – in Xilin Gol League's Sonid Left Banner in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 15 km away from the Tunggur Paleontological Fossil Area.

The fossil was excavated by technicians from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in cooperation with personnel from the archaeological conservation center of the Sonid Left Banner.

It will be displayed in the Banner's museum after being restored and solidified.

A large number of mammal fossils have been unearthed at Tunggur Paleontological Fossil Area in Inner Mongolia.