Sun Shutao, former senior political advisor in Shandong province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office, the country's top anti-corruption watchdogs said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The punishment was announced in a statement published by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Sun, former deputy head of the Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was placed under investigation in March on suspicion of severely violating Party disciplines and laws.

The commissions said that they found Sun betrayed his ideals and beliefs, resisted investigations into his violations and illegally accepted money, gifts, banquets and healthcare services.

While allegedly receiving large sums from private business owners and using his political power to procure sex, the commissions pointed out that Sun also falsified economic data for his promotion.

In addition, he was suspected of accepting huge amounts of money and valuables in return for using his post to seek illicit profits and job promotions for others, according to the commissions.

"Sun should be removed from the Party and public office, with confiscation of his illicit gains, as he has seriously violated the Party rules", – the commissions said.

His case will be transferred to prosecutors for further review, the commissions added.

Sun, 58, is a native of Shandong. He joined the Party in 1985 and started his first job in 1987. Before he came to the provincial political advisory body last year, he worked for the provincial government for many years.