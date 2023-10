On October 8, a total of 37 combat clashes took place at the front.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on October 9.

In total, the russians carried out six airstrikes and 29 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities in Ukraine.

The following were hit by airstrikes: Hrabovske, Sumy Region; Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region; Novodanylivka, Robotyne, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Beryslav, Kherson Region.

More than 90 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Northern Security Service on the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening axes, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis, the AFU repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman Axis, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the area Makiyivka in the Luhansk Region.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the AFU repelled russian attacks north of Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka Axes, the enemy carried out about 15 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka шт the Donetsk Region.

Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) operations on the Shakhtarsk Axis.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the AFU repelled an enemy attack in the area north of Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson Axis, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying warehouses and successfully hitting the rear of the russians.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier in the South Operational Command of the AFU stated that the russians started using new tactics of shelling Ukraine.

According to the morning statement of the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian military continues to advance on the Melitopol Axis in the Zaporizhzhia Region.