Israel instructs to prepare for evacuation of settlements on border with Lebanon

In Israel, the northern settlements, which are located near the border with Lebanon, were instructed to start preparing for the evacuation of the population.

This follows from a statement by the Israeli publication Haaretz with reference to the statement of the Minister of Defense of the country, Yoav Gallant.

"Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered to prepare for the evacuation of settlements near the border with Lebanon," the newspaper writes.

It should be noted that the publication did not report any other details regarding the intention of the country's leadership to conduct an evacuation.

The relevant assignment may be related to the fact that the terrorist organization Hezbollah operates on the territory of Lebanon.

Hezbollah calls Israel its enemy, and members of the group periodically carry out terrorist attacks and launch rocket attacks on Israeli territory.

According to a number of mass media, earlier today, Hezbollah announced its support for the Hamas movement, which attacked the territory of Israel on Saturday, October 7.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 8, the Israeli authorities supported the introduction of a state of war in the country. It was last introduced in 1973.

As of Sunday morning, it became known about the death of 250 people as a result of the invasion of Hamas militants from the territory of the Gaza Strip.

Two citizens of Ukraine were killed as a result of hostilities in Israel.