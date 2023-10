The political and security cabinet of Israel supported the introduction of a state of war in the country.

This follows from a statement by the press service of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday, October 8.

A state of war is imposed due to a terrorist attack from the Gaza Strip. Israel also approved the "conduct of significant hostilities" under Article 40 of the Basic Law on Government.

"The war imposed on the State of Israel due to a deadly terrorist attack from the Gaza Strip began on October 7, 2023, at 06:00 a.m.," the statement said.

It is known from open sources that the last time the Israeli authorities took such a step was during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had entered into a long war.

The Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) plan to evacuate all residents of towns near the border with Gaza within 24 hours.

On October 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the death of two Ukrainians in Israel.