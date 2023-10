Number of Israelis killed as a result of Hamas attack up to 250 – Israeli Health Ministry

The number of Israelis killed as a result of the Hamas attack has increased to 250.

This was reported by Haaretz on Saturday, October 7.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the number of wounded has reached 1,452; eighteen of them are in critical condition, and 267 were seriously injured.

One citizen of Ukraine is probably among the dead. Diplomats are currently verifying this information.

At least 232 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Saturday, and another 1,697 were wounded, CNN also reported, citing a statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The ministry did not provide details on where the deaths occurred or whether the dead were Hamas militants or civilians in Gaza.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Israel entered into a long war, the first stage of which ends with the destruction of most of the militants who infiltrated Israel.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the latest events in Israel.