The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to stay in defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations on the Melitopol Axis and offensive actions on the Bakhmut Axis, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders. During the past day, 68 combat clashes took place.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening axes, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman Axis, the defense forces repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Makiyivka in the Luhansk Region.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Andriyivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka and Marinsky Axes, the enemy carried out more than 20 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about ten enemy attacks in the areas of Vodiane and Zolota Nyva settlements of the Donetsk region.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut Axis. They had partial success northeast of Andriyivka, Donetsk Region. Our soldiers inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, establish themselves on the occupied borders, and exhaust the enemy.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson Axis, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying warehouses, and successfully hitting the enemy's rear.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Friday, October 6, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announced the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of two settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

According to People's Deputy Oleksandra Ustinova, Ukraine may be without weapons for a month if the US Congress does not vote to allocate additional funds for this.