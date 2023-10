Terror cannot be given a single chance… Nowhere in the world – President Zelenskyy on events in Israel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the latest events in Israel. On his Telegram account, he expressed his condolences to all those whose relatives and friends died in the terrorist attack.

"We believe that order will be restored and terrorists will be eliminated. Nowhere in the world can terror be given a single chance because terror is always a crime, not just against one country or its specific victims, but against humanity as such and our entire world," he stressed President.

"No matter who uses terror, it is a crime against the world. No matter who sponsors terror, it is a crime against the world," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He called on the world to be united and in solidarity so that terror never and anywhere tries to conquer or break life. The President also emphasized that Israel's right to defense cannot be questioned.

"All the circumstances of this terrorist attack must be clarified so that the world knows and brings to justice everyone who instigated the attack and helped its organization," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, all citizens of Ukraine who are in the danger zone should carefully follow the instructions of the security forces on the spot and closely monitor the information.

"Please take care of yourself! The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and our embassy in Israel are ready to help in any situation. An operational headquarters has been created to help Ukrainians in Israel," the Head of Ukraine said. "If you need help, please contact any of our diplomatic or consular offices immediately in any way available to you. Every life matters! We condemn every act of terror."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of October 7, Hamas militants launched a massive attack on southern Israel from the territory of the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli media reports, the number of victims is rising: Channel 11 of Israeli television reports 40 dead and 800 wounded.