The military from the terrorist country of russia is recruiting Serbian mercenaries as volunteers to participate in the war in Ukraine, the British audiovisual corporation BBC found in its investigation. Serbian commander Davor Savicic, who has been fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014, is engaged in recruiting.

At the meeting, the recording of which was studied by journalists, Savicic announced plans to create a full-fledged Serbian brigade as part of the 106th Airborne Division by the fall of 2023. At the moment, about a hundred people managed to register, after which the process was stopped. Savicic also announced the recruitment of volunteers on the air of the Solovyov Live program. According to him, his unit first operated near Kyiv, then in the Kharkiv Region, and after that, in the Donetsk Region.

The russian suburbs became the center of recruitment. Here, mercenaries are temporarily housed in a dormitory in Krasnohorsk, documents are drawn up by special notaries, and contracts are concluded in Korolev. This region was proposed as a base for them, as it did not cope with the set mobilization indicators on its own. According to the BBC source, such a scheme was proposed to the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrey Vorobyov, by the Deputy Head of the Moscow Region Government, Head of the Regional Security Directorate, Roman Karataev. Until 2014, he worked for the FSB, then moved to work for the regional government.

In addition to Savicic, the leader of the Night Wolves biker group Oleksandr "Surgeon" Zaldostanov, who has connections with far-right Serbian circles, and the son of the former president of Yugoslavia, Marko Milosevic, who has been living in russia for the past 20 years, were connected to the recruitment process, says the interlocutor of the publication.

One of the mercenaries, whom the authors of the investigation managed to contact, claims that he works as a construction engineer. At the same time, he publishes photos with weapons in the military uniform of the Serbian army on social networks. Serbian laws prohibit the participation of the country's citizens in conflicts abroad. At home, mercenaries can face up to 10 years in prison.