By the end of 2025, the Pentagon plans to quadruple the production of 155-mm artillery shells supplied to Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the words of the United States Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, Douglas Bush.

Currently, according to Bush, the United States produces about 28,000 munitions per month, which is twice as much as in February 2022, when russia invaded Ukraine. The production of shells will be gradually increased: first from 28,000 to 36,000 shells every month, then from 48,000 to 57,000, at the beginning of 2025 - up to 80,000 shells and up to 100,000 - by the end of 2025.

"The supply of military equipment and projectiles to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger surface-to-air missiles, depleted American stocks. This prompted the United States to implement the most ambitious plan since the end of World War II. USD 2.5 billion will be allocated for the production of 155-mm projectiles, which is three-quarters of USD 3.4 billion, aimed at expanding the capabilities of the US military industry," Bush said.

Bush noted that, first of all, the United States is increasing the capacity of already existing enterprises, whether state-owned or managed by contractors. Then, the United States plans to launch new plants: in Canada, in 2024, an enterprise for the production of metal parts will be put into operation; in the state of Texas, a General Dynamics Corporation enterprise is being built, which will cost approximately USD 500 million to equip.

In addition, the United States wants to increase the production of IMX, the explosive composition chosen to replace trinitrotoluene (TNT) in shells. Also, the army is looking for financing for the production of TNT within the country - now, it is purchased abroad, for example, in Poland.

According to Bush, when the army reaches the production of 100,000 shells per month, the US administration will have to spend USD 3.5 billion a year on their purchase.