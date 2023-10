During the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 610 more russian occupiers. Thus, the number of enemy casualties in manpower during the entire period of the large-scale war has already reached 281,700 people.

This follows from a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the AFU.

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers also disposed of dozens of russian military equipment along with weapons. The enemy suffered the most significant losses in vehicles and tanks.

Thus, on the morning of October 7, the invaders were deprived of 23 tanks (in total during the full-scale invasion 4,800), 20 armored fighting vehicles (9,102), 22 artillery systems (6,688), two MLRSes (808), an anti-aircraft vehicle (541), 27 UAVs operational-tactical level (5185), 58 vehicles and fuel tank trucks (9073), and five units of special equipment (956).