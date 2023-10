Overnight into October 7, the russians attacked the Odesa Region with Onyx missiles; a boarding house building and a granary were hit, and houses were damaged.

The South Operational Command and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, informed about this on their pages on social networks.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with supersonic anti-ship missiles of the Onyx type, launched from the Bastion coastal missile complex in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The boarding house building in the recreation area and the granary of the port infrastructure were hit," said South Operational Command.

It is also reported that rocket fragments and the blast wave caused a fire in the garage cooperative, and several apartment buildings were damaged.

In his turn, Kiper reported that four people were injured as a result of the rocket attack.

"Four people were injured. They were injured by shards of glass. They were provided with all the necessary medical assistance," said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.