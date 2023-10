Slovakia's interim government has halted further military aid to Ukraine as parties opposed to such support negotiate a coalition after parliamentary elections.

This was reported by Politico with reference to a government spokesman. Earlier, the Smer-SD party of pro-Russian ex-Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, won the elections.

"The bureaucratic government of Slovakia, which is resigning, will not send more military materials to Ukraine," the official said.

The Ministry of Defense of the country was considering the possibility of sending a new aid package, the publication notes.

Former Prime Minister Fico's Smer-SD party won the country's parliamentary elections after promising to end arms supplies, block Ukraine's potential membership in NATO, and oppose anti-Russian sanctions, media reports.

Already on October 2, the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, asked Fico to try to form a coalition government; he must do it by October 16.

"The decision on this issue (military aid, - ed) should reflect the results of the recent parliamentary elections and follow the results of the negotiations on the formation of the government that are taking place these days. The decision to provide military aid at this very moment will set a precedent for future changes in political power," said Martin Strizinec, Chaputova's spokesman.