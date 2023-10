Zaluzhnyi and Shaptala came south to military to discuss further actions at front

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala visited the military of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group. Zaluzhnyi announced this on Friday, October 6.

Together with Shaptala, he worked in groups of troops performing tasks as part of defensive and offensive operations. In particular, they met with the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

"We analyzed the possible threats from the enemy and determined our further actions taking into account the constant change in the operational situation at the front," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On October 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced in the Tavria direction by a distance of 100 to 600 meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russians over the past five days have become more likely to surrender to Ukrainian captivity in the Tavria direction.

In the Tavria direction, the Defense Forces destroyed a high-value russian electronic warfare system R-330Zh Zhitel.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces continue to defend in the east and south of Ukraine, as well as advance in the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions. During the past day, 37 combat clashes took place at the front, the Defense Forces were successful in the Andriivka area.