Rheinmetall receives order for production of shells for AFU worth at least EUR 100 million

The German arms concern Rheinmetall has received an order for the production of several tens of thousands of 155 mm L15 artillery shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Rheinmetall press service announced this on Friday, October 6.

Orders for the production of ammunition came from the German government. As part of the contract, Rheinmetall will also supply 155 mm Assegai family projectiles for the German Army.

"The amount of the order is the lower three-digit figure of a million euros. Delivery is scheduled for 2024," it said.

Rheinmetall recalled that earlier this year the company signed an agreement to supply ammunition for the German Armed Forces. This agreement was later extended.

Rheinmetall also added that russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine forced the armed forces of many countries to replenish their ammunition supplies, thanks to which the company received several large orders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 12, it became known that the German concern Rheinmetall handed over a mobile field hospital worth EUR 9 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And in August of this year, Rheinmetall began servicing German-made tanks (Leopard 2 and Leopard 1), which were transferred to the Armed Forces by various countries within the framework of military assistance.