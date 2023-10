The Spanish government has approved the transfer of six launchers for Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Spanish government, European Pravda writes.

During the talks, the Presidents of Ukraine and Spain discussed the current situation at the front, in this regard, Sanchez offered Zelenskyy new air defense and anti-drone systems, as well as appropriate training for Ukrainian soldiers and demining equipment.

"According to the results of today's [October 5] negotiations with President Zelenskyy, the Spanish government will provide Ukraine with six Hawk launchers to combat possible russian bombing of civilian objects and critical infrastructure, as well as to protect the new grain corridor," the message reads.

The Hawk air defense system is a medium-range semi-stationary anti-aircraft missile system that was the main anti-aircraft system of the United States and NATO countries during the Cold War. About two dozen countries are currently in service.

The target destruction range of the Hawk air defense system is up to 45-50 kilometers, the height of the target is up to 20 kilometers, the missile is guided to the target by a semi-active homing head and flies at a speed of Mach 2.4.

It will be recalled that Zelenskyy arrived in Spain to take part in the summit of the European Political Society.