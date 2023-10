The Verkhovna Rada has increased the expenditures of the state budget for 2023 by UAH 322.6 billion.

313 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 10038, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the following state budget expenditures have been increased:

- Ministry of Defense - by UAH 211 billion;

- Ministry of Interior Affairs - by UAH 79 billion;

- Ministry of Social Policy - by UAH 16.5 billion;

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs - by UAH 1.3 billion;

- Ministry of Strategic Industries - by UAH 4.3 billion;

- Security Service of Ukraine - by UAH 4.2 billion;

- Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - by UAH 2.5 billion;

- Ministry of Education and Science - by UAH 572 million;

- State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection - by UAH 570 million;

- Foreign Intelligence Service - by UAH 500 million;

- Administration of State Guard of Ukraine - by UAH 230.5 million;

- Ministry of Energy - by UAH 350 million;

- Bureau of Economic Security - by UAH 253.5 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Verkhovna Rada increased state budget expenditures for 2023 by UAH 537.2 billion.