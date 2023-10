Death toll from missile attack on downtown Kharkiv rose to 2: rescuers found body of grandmother of the killed

The death toll from the russian missile attack on the downtown Kharkiv increased to 2: rescuers found the body of the grandmother of the killed boy. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Rescuers found under the rubble the body of another victim of the russian attack on Kharkiv. This is the grandmother of the killed 10-year-old boy and the wounded 11-month-old child," he said.

Klymenko noted that, as of now, 2 killed and 28 injured have been recorded, and rescue and search operations are ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Klymenko reported that rescuers found the body of a 10-year-old child while clearing out the debris from the russian missile attack on the downtown Kharkiv, and 16 other people were injured.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, one of the missiles hit a 3-story residential building, causing a fire.

On October 5, the russians shelled a cafe and a shop in the village of Hroza, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv Region, and 52 people are already known to have been killed.