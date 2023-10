Air defense forces destroyed 25 enemy drones overnight into October 6, russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed type UAVs. Air defense forces destroyed 25 out of 33 drones.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

So, on the night of October 6, 2023, the russian occupation forces once again attacked from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) with Shahed-type UAVs.

It is reported that the launches of 33 Shaheds were recorded, following several groups in the direction of the southern, eastern, and central regions.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, units of mobile fire groups, and radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the air attack.

25 Shahed-131/136 were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular, in the Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into October 5, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type attack UAVs from the southern direction (Cape Chauda). The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 24 of 29 Shahed-131/136 within the Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Kirovohrad Regions.

Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, showed the combat performance of the S-125 air defense system against the enemy Shahed on the night of October 5.