United States offers Ukraine to take measures to further liberalize gas and electricity prices

The United States offers Ukraine to take measures within a year to further liberalize gas and electricity prices, as well as to prepare for the generation of green energy and the integration of Ukraine-EU energy systems.

This is stated in the list of priority reforms submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers by the US Embassy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Also, the United States proposes to implement a roadmap for the liberalization of gas and electricity prices to better ensure energy saving and financial stability of companies and operators while developing schemes for targeted support of vulnerable clients in the context of electricity subsidy reform.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers raised the price of electricity for the population to UAH 2.64 per kWh from June 1.