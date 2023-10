Since beginning of war, occupiers have caused USD 151.2 billion in damage to Ukraine's infrastructure - KSE

The total amount of direct documented damage to Ukraine's infrastructure due to a full-scale russian invasion is estimated at USD 151.2 billion as of September 1, 2023 (by replacement cost).

This is stated in the report of the KSE Institute, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to June 2023, the amount of direct losses increased by more than USD 700 million.

"At the beginning of autumn 2023, in the total direct losses, the largest share remains the loss of housing stock - USD 55.9 billion. In total, 167,200 housing units were destroyed or damaged as a result of hostilities, of which 147,800 are private houses; 19,100 - multi-apartment, another 350 - dormitories. Among the regions most affected by the destruction of housing stock are the Donetsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions," the report says.

The second and third in terms of the amount of losses remain sectors of infrastructure and industry and losses of enterprises - USD 36.6 billion and USD 11.4 billion, respectively.

Thus, since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine, 18 airports and civilian airfields, at least 344 bridges and bridge crossings, more than 25,000 km of state and local roads and communal roads have been damaged.

At the same time, losses of industry and enterprises amount to at least 426 large and medium-sized private enterprises and state-owned companies that were damaged or destroyed as a result of the war.

At the beginning of September 2023, the education sector was damaged by the war for USD 10.1 billion.

"Compared to June 2023, this amount increased by more than USD 400 million. The total number of damaged and destroyed educational facilities already exceeds 3,500, among them - more than 1,700 institutions of secondary education, more than a thousand - preschool, 586 - higher education. The largest number of destroyed and damaged educational institutions, according to regional military administrations, is in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv Regions," the report says.

Losses to the healthcare sector as of September 1 are estimated at USD 2.9 billion.

In total, as a result of the war, 1,223 medical institutions were destroyed or damaged, of which 384 hospitals and 352 outpatient clinics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the war, the russian occupiers have caused USD 57 billion in damage to the environment.