The Cabinet of Ministers has awarded 119 lifetime scholarships for outstanding merits in the field of higher education, among the scholarship recipients is the father of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksandr Zelenskyy. This is stated in order No. 858 of September 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the order, lifelong scholarships of the Cabinet of Ministers have been awarded for outstanding services in the field of higher education to 119 scientific and pedagogical workers from September 1, 2023, including Oleksandr Semenovych Zelenskyy, born in 1947, professor of the State University of Economics and Technology.

Scholarships will be paid within the budget allocations established by the Ministry of Education and Science under the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for the relevant year.

The government stipend has the amount of three subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons per month - currently it is UAH 8,052.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers withdrew from consideration the draft decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on awarding a lifetime state scholarship to his father Oleksandr Zelenskyy.

At that time, the information that Zelenskyy was apparently planning to provide a scholarship to his father caused a stir and many negative reactions.