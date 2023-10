Another 19 children were returned from the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine.

This was announced by former presidential commissioner for children's rights, Mykola Kuleba.

According to him, the charitable organization Save Ukraine was engaged in the return of the children. This rescue mission was the twelfth. A total of 196 Ukrainian children were returned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has confirmed data that the russians adopted 386 Ukrainian children who were deported to the aggressor country.

On September 13, Ukrainian human rights defenders managed to return three children from the occupied territory and from russia.

In the meantime, the Netherlands will transfer DNA kits to Ukraine for the identification of abducted children. The aid is part of a wider project launched to help Ukraine create a DNA database to facilitate the identification and subsequent reunification of abducted children with their families.

More than 1,619 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the russian federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 503 children were killed and more than 1,116 were injured of various degrees of severity.