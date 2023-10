Turkiye will hold an international meeting for negotiations on Ukraine; RF not invited – Bloomberg

Turkiye is preparing for a meeting of national security advisers who will discuss ideas for achieving peace in Ukraine. This will be the third such event in a row; the first two previously took place in Denmark and Saudi Arabia.

This was reported by the Bloomberg agency with reference to officials familiar with the matter.

Interlocutors of the agency said that a meeting of national security advisers should take place in Istanbul at the end of October.

One of the sources added that a limited number of officials are expected to attend this meeting.

According to the agency, the United States of America has not yet decided who will represent the country at this meeting.

There is also information that russia did not receive an invitation to this meeting.

The purpose of this and previous meetings is Ukraine's attempts to convince those countries that maintain neutrality regarding the russian invasion to come to Ukraine's side.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 5, a meeting was held in Saudi Arabia regarding Ukraine's peace plan. Representatives of 40 countries took part in it.

A similar meeting took place in June this year in Denmark.

In November 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the G20 summit.

The document consists of 10 points and is an actual plan of how to end the war with russia.