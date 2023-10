In recent days, the aggressor country of the russian federation has been conducting civil defense exercises in a large part of the country based on the scenario of a large-scale international armed conflict.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, these exercises have been held annually since 2012 and are timed to the Day of Civil Defense of russia on October 4.

According to British intelligence, this year's exercises are unlikely to be radically changed or expanded.

"For generations, the USSR, and then russia, paid attention to internal preparations for a major conflict. However, even despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is unlikely that russia has significantly changed its position on national readiness in recent months," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, an air alert was announced in the capital of the aggressor country of the russian federation, Moscow, on the night of Wednesday, October 4.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the russian federation announced that on October 4, an inspection of notification systems would take place throughout russia. There was no information that this would be done in the center of the capital at night.