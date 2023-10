The russian occupiers brought Power Unit 4 of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from the "cold shutdown" mode to the "hot shutdown" mode. This increases the threat of a radiation accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This is reported on the website of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA emphasized the need to comply with the rules established by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspection of Ukraine at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which requires all power units to be put into a "cold shutdown" state.

Power Unit 6, according to the IAEA, is being brought out of a "hot" state into a "cold" one.

"The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is now using Reactor Unit 4 again to generate steam for various safety functions at the facility after fixing a water leak discovered in mid-August," the head of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 29, the IAEA approved a resolution on the immediate return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to full control of Ukraine.

At the session of the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on September 28, Ukraine was elected a member of the agency's governing board.

On September 23, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that mines remain on the territory of the russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On September 9, the IAEA announced increased military activity in the Zaporizhzhia NPP area due to numerous explosions.