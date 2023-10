Almost 70 settlements of Kursk Oblast left without electricity after drone attack

Unknown unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked an electrical substation in the Kursk Oblast of the russian federation. As a result of the attack, residents of 67 settlements were left without electricity.

This is evidenced by reports from the authorities of the Kursk Oblast and russian Telegram channels.

Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoyt reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked infrastructure facilities in three border regions — Suzhansky, Korenivskyi, and Glushkove.

"There is a power outage. Emergency crews have already started to restore the power supply," Starovoyt limited himself to this comment.

The russian Telegram channel SHOT reported with reference to its own sources that 67 settlements were left without electricity as a result of the drone attack.

The channel writes that one allegedly Ukrainian UAV attacked the central electrical substation of the city of Suja. This led to the blackout of 14 settlements.

The central electrical substation in the village of Glushkove was also attacked — 53 settlements were left without electricity.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have not yet commented on this information.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 2, Ukrainian drones attacked an aircraft factory in the russian city of Smolensk. As a result of the attack, the production process of Kh-59 missiles was disrupted.

On September 20, a diesel fuel storage near the local airport caught fire in Sochi. Before the fire, residents of the city heard the sound of an explosion.