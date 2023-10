During the past 24 hours, October 4, the military terrorist state of the russian federation fired 78 times at the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, using 445 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, aviation, and UAVs. The enemy fired 25 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

So, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, the building of an educational institution in Kherson.

Due to russian aggression, two people were injured.

In addition, today, at around 3 a.m., the russian army struck from the air on Odradokamiyanka and Mykolayivka of the Berislav District. Information about the victims and destruction is being established.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 3, the russians shelled peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region 100 times, firing 699 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, BMP-2, aviation, and UAVs. The enemy fired 39 shells at the city of Kherson.

And on Sunday, October 1, russian troops attacked Kherson with the help of a drone. As a result, a woman and three children were trapped in the fire.