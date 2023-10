The Portuguese government opposes the establishment of fixed deadlines for the enlargement of the European Union. Lisbon believes that the accession of new members should take place as soon as possible.

The corresponding statement was made by the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Tiago Antunes. His words are quoted by Euractiv.

He called it unreasonable to establish fixed or very specific deadlines for the expansion of the European Union.

"The process of EU enlargement should be based on the merits of the candidates themselves, as well as on the assessment of their potential and compliance with the criteria," Antunes said.

According to him, Lisbon believes that the expansion of the European Union is an investment in peace, security, and stability on the continent.

"We want it to happen, hopefully as soon as possible," added Antunes.

He called the rejection of fixed deadlines for EU enlargement an "absolute priority" both for the countries of the Western Balkans, which have been waiting for accession for a long time, and for Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia.

Antunes noted that on Friday, October 6, an informal meeting of the European Council will be held in Granada, Spain. EU enlargement will allegedly be the "central topic" of this meeting.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last Wednesday, October 4, the president of the European Council said that Ukraine could become a member of the EU by 2030.

And the day before, on October 3, Politico reported on the EU's preparations for negotiations on Ukraine's membership. According to the publication's sources, these negotiations may take place as early as December this year.