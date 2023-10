More than 20 occupiers surrender to AFU in Tavria direction - Tarnavskyi

In three days in the Tavria direction, more than twenty russian occupiers surrendered. Enemy casualties made 251 in manpower. The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, October 4.

Tarnavskyi wrote that units of missile forces and artillery of the Tavria Defense Forces completed 1,194 firing missions during the day. The russian occupiers launched 21 air strikes, carried out 723 artillery attacks and conducted 26 combat clashes during the previous day.

"Over the past 24 hours, the losses of the enemy amounted to 251 persons, in particular, 8 invaders surrendered. 16 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, this included 6 artillery systems, 2 UAVs, 7 units of motor vehicles and a unit of special equipment of the invaders. 2 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 3, Tarnavskyi said that artillery units of Ukrainian troops completed 1,198 firing missions in the Tavria direction during the day.

On October 4, special forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine landed on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and hit russian invaders.

At the same time, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 450 invaders per day, destroyed 13 tanks, 47 artillery systems and 41 enemy UAVs.