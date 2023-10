Rada State Power Committee recommends banning those associated with banned parties from running for Parliament

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning recommends that Parliament adopt as a basis a bill on the prohibition of running for Members of Parliament and council for persons who were associated with banned parties.

This is stated in the conclusion to bill No. 9081, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document establishes a restriction on the right to be elected a Member of Parliament and a member of a local council for persons associated with parties whose activities are prohibited.

To run, a candidate will need to submit a statement to the election commission that he was not at the time of the introduction of martial law in Ukraine a representative of the authorities from the banned party.

It is proposed that the Central Election Commission check the validity of the statement.

In case of establishing a fact that contradicts the established criterion, the candidate will be refused registration in the elections.

The bill also proposes to oblige the CEC to form and publish a list of persons who, at the time of the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, were Parliament members, members of local councils or village, town, city heads elected from the party whose activities are prohibited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2022, the Rada adopted a law on the procedure for banning and suspending the activities of pro-russian parties.