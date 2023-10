IMF resumes work of its representative office in Kyiv

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has resumed the work of its permanent representative office in Kyiv.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, announced this on the X social network (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am pleased to announce the reopening of the IMF's permanent representative office in Kyiv, as we are further deepening our interaction with Ukraine," she wrote.

She did not specify other details.

On September 25, the mission of the International Monetary Fund began technical discussions with the authorities of Ukraine regarding fiscal and budgetary and other measures for the 2nd revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

On October 1, the fund's delegation arrived in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, 2023, the IMF Board of Directors completed the first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Ukraine.

The review noted the significant progress of the Government of Ukraine in fulfilling its obligations under the EFF program.

Ukraine fulfilled all relevant quantitative performance criteria for April and structural benchmarks as of the end of June.

Ukraine has already received USD 3.59 billion from the IMF.

Total funding under the program is USD 15.6 billion (SDR 11.6 billion).