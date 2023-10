Vote for new speaker of US House of Representatives will take place next week – media

The vote for the new speaker of the US House of Representatives after the removal of Kevin McCarthy will take place next week.

This follows from a statement by CNN with reference to Republican members of the US House of Representatives.

The House will be on recess until next week and will return to conference Tuesday night before a possible vote on a new speaker later that week, sources said.

As earlier reported, on Tuesday, October 3, the House of Representatives of the US Congress voted to oust Congressman Kevin McCarthy from the post of speaker. This is the first such case in the history of the United States. No speaker of the US House of Representatives has ever been removed from office by a voted resolution.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, October 3, Republican Patrick McHenry was appointed as the temporary speaker of the US House of Representatives after the removal of the speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

Among the reasons cited by some in his party for Speaker McCarthy's ouster are his cooperation with Democrats to pass a short-term funding resolution for the US government and his refusal to block aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that the support of Ukraine from the United States of America will not decrease despite the upcoming elections and internal political processes.