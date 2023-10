In September, the exports of agricultural products decreased by 3% month over month to 4.2 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Such an export volume in the conditions of almost daily shelling of our port infrastructure of the Danube River ports by russian troops is definitely a good result. However, such indicators remained almost twice as low as the maximum export volumes during the war, when it was possible to export significant volumes, including from the seaports of Odesa (within the "grain corridor." The main achievement of the export of agricultural products in September 2023 is the first attempt to carry out shipments through the temporary sea corridor. Although the volume of exports through this channel is still insignificant, the presence of such experience without the participation of the russian side opens up new perspectives," the message reads.

In September, the export of grain crops decreased by 10% month over month to 2.1 million tons (wheat - 63%, corn - 30%, barley - 6%); the export of oil crops increased by 17% to 880,900 tons (rape - 75%, soybeans - 23% and sunflower seeds - 1%); the export of vegetable oils decreased by 13% to 479,900 tons (sunflower oil - 74%, rapeseed oil - 22%, and soybean oil - 3%); and the export of cake after oil extraction increased by 13% to 415,300 tons (sunflower - 95%, soybean - 5%).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in July, the export of agricultural products decreased by 29% month over month to 3.7 million tons.