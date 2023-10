On Tuesday, October 3, the Republican Patrick McHenry was appointed as the Acting Speaker pro tempore of the United States House of Representatives after the ousting of the speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

So, Republican Patrick McHenry of North Carolina became speaker pro tempore on Tuesday and will preside over the vote and selection of the next speaker of the House after Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker.

It is reported that, as a temporary speaker, he can only adjourn the session of the House, terminate the session of the House, and recognize the nominations of the Speakers.

The newspaper reports that McCarthy, as speaker, was required to provide the secretary with a confidential list of people "in the order in which each will serve as interim speaker in the event of a vacancy," according to House rules.

After McCarthy's sudden ousting, the first person on this list became interim speaker, Patrick McHenry.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the vote to dismiss McCarthy from office took place yesterday, October 3, with results of 216-210-against. This is the first such case in the history of the United States. No speaker of the US House of Representatives has ever been removed from office by a voted resolution.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that the support of Ukraine from the United States of America will not decrease despite the upcoming elections and internal political processes.